Dr. Martens is linking up with legendary Japanese streetwear imprit atmos for fresh takes on the iconic 1461 3-eye shoe and modernized Combs Tech boot.

The 1461 arrives with Dr. Martens’ signature smooth black leather upper and yellow stitching, with atmos’ streetwise detailing making the silhouette stand out from the crowd. Rich colour pops on the alternate lacing and heel piping — with pink with yellow on the right shoe and purple with yellow on the left — while a clock-like graphic on each lateral heel referencing atmos’ influence and store locations around the globe.

The Combs Tech boot combines supple black leather with a recycled “Super Knit” sustainable upper. Implementing the same pink/yellow and purple/yellow alterante lacing setup as the 1461, the Combs Tech model subs in a large co-branded badge on the tongue and a buckle on the collar, with clock-inspired heel branding and large heel tabs completing the disruptive model.

You can cop the atmos x Dr. Martens 1461 and Combs Tech from the Dr. Martens and atmos webstores on April 17. Get a closer look at both models below.