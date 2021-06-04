The Complex Sneakers Podcast is co-hosted by Joe La Puma, Brendan Dunne, and Matt Welty. This week, the three co-hosts discuss Virgil Abloh’s growing body of Off-White x Nike sneakers, starting at the first release of The Ten in 2017 and extending to the upcoming 50 set of Dunks. How big of an impact have sneakers like the Off-White x Air Jordan 1 had on collaborations and Nike’s approach to them in general? Do we really need another 50 pairs this summer? Also, Welty explains his Memorial Day workout while Joe and Brendan discuss Italian food.

