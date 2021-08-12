Before conquering sportswear, Travis Scott ascended the ranks of music by uniting Young Thug and Justin Bieber on the same track, among countless other unexpected team-ups. Scott’s uncanny ability to collaborate has made him an electrifying modern artist, translating his skills in the sonic space to that of the footwear world.

That uncanny ability can be seen on the Fragment Design x Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Retro Low launching this week. After revising Michael Jordan’s seminal model with backwards Swoosh branding, Scott upped the ante by calling in Hiroshi Fujiwara to add new layers to his storied sneaker.

Inspired by this noteworthy release, we’ve rounded up the best musician-inspired sneaker collaborations available now on GOAT.