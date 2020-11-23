The popularity of Air Jordans is undeniable and there are no signs of it dissipating any time soon. With new sneakers constantly being released, keeping up with the hottest and latest Air Jordans can become a daunting task, even for seasoned sneakerheads.

Jordan Brand is steadily releasing iconic original colorways that fans know and love, as well as new colorways. If you're tired of missing out on releases you didn't know about or don't have the time to scroll through cluttered lists, you're in luck. To keep on track with the releases that matter, we've got you covered with a Complete Guide to Air Jordan Release Dates.

Our guide will be updated regularly with the latest Air Jordan release date information. Take a look at the Air Jordans scheduled to release from this weekend and well into 2021 to plan your pick ups. Also, for a more detailed look at releases, check out the Sole Collector app.