There are still plenty of new sneaker styles dropping this spring season for Kanye West’s popular Adidas Yeezy line, according to Yeezy Mafia. This week, the Yeezy info group took to social media to spoil what the Three Stripes has on deck for May and June with leaks suggesting that as many as eighteen pairs are dropping throughout the next few weeks.

The upcoming lineup consists of new Yeezy 500 iterations including both the high and low-top versions of the shoe. Popular models like the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 and the Yeezy Boost 700 V1 are rumored to be receiving new makeups in addition to the recently released Yeezy 450 arriving in an all-black color scheme. Just in time for the warmer weather, a quartet of Yeezy Slides, along with two Foam Runner styles, are expected to make an appearance.

It’s worth mentioning that Adidas hasn’t confirmed the forthcoming Yeezy releases shared by Yeezy Mafia, but read on to learn about which styles are expected to drop throughout the month of May and June pending official word from the brand.