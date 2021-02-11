adidas Originals are ushering in the next generation of sneaker style with an eagerly-anticipated new chapter for the iconic ZX franchise, the ZX 2K Pure. Since its beginning, the ZX has always represented forward-thinking innovation and the latest drop from the Three Stripes cements this franchise’s long tradition of going against the grain in search of greatness. The ZX 2K Pure brings together a number of distinct design elements and aesthetic details to create one of the boldest silhouettes you’ll see all year.

Pushing the boundaries of adidas’ visual design language, the groundbreaking sneaker boasts a striking upper which comprises a ripstop netted overlay, an entwining lacing system, a welded toe box, and Three Stripes detailing – all of which sits atop a wrapped BOOST midsole for supreme comfort.

The ZX 2K Pure is released in four vibrant colourways; Core Black / Grey / Orange and White / Grey / Orange for men, and Core White / Grey / Chalk White and Halo Amber / Halo Ivory / Cream White for women.

Get a closer look at the new ZX 2K Pure in the photos below, and buy on February 11th from adidas.com.