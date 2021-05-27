Jeremy Scott, the fashion designer and longtime Adidas collaborator known for his bold and wacky footwear designs, will release a new set of products with Adidas later this year, a source tells Complex. The shoes will include money-print pairs referencing his earliest work with Adidas and focus on the Forum, a retro basketball model from 1984.

Scott, who serves as the creative director at Moschino in addition to running his namesake label, has not released sneakers with Adidas since 2015. His first project with the brand came in 2003, when 100 pairs of money-printed Forum sneakers were made for his fashion show in Los Angeles. The Jeremy Scott x Adidas line grew in popularity in the 2010s as he took footwear design to strange new places by planting wings and teddy bears on retro models. His boundary pushing could be controversial—in 2012, Adidas canceled one pair of Jeremy Scott sneakers with a shackle attached after criticism from Rev. Jesse Jackson.

A leaked image of Jeremy Scott's upcoming Adidas collaboration. Image via Adidas

According to a brand document viewed by Complex, the next wave of Jeremy Scott x Adidas shoes is currently scheduled to begin in August, when the brand is planning to release 2,400 winged pairs of Forum His (style number Q46154) decorated with a currency print. After that will come a wider release in September featuring solid-colored Forums, matching tracksuits, and a pair of teddy bear slides. A low version of the winged money-print pair (style number GX6393) will arrive in October, followed by two more Forums, a camouflage pair of teddy bear slides, and matching camo apparel in November.

Jeremy Scott's Adidas Forum collaboration comes with a money print upper. Image via Adidas

The release dates around these upcoming sneakers are subject to change, and none of them have been publicly confirmed by Adidas yet. The brand did not respond to a request for comment.

The shoes shown, from a leaked presentation, are works in process and hence could undergo design changes before reaching their final retail forms.