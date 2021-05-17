The Super Bowl LIII Halftime Show was a big moment for sneaker fans, with Travis Scott debuting his own Air Jordan 6 and Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine wearing the rapper’s then-unreleased Air Jordan 1 on stage. But it turns out a different sneaker played a major role in that collaborative performance even happening.

In the latest episode of Sneaker Shopping, Levine explained to host Joe La Puma how he got his hands on the pair early, as well as scoring a pair of the even-more-elusive friends and family Air Jordan 4 in purple. “[Travis] literally DM’ed me one day … and he was like ‘Yo, you wanna do the Super Bowl?’,” Levine said. “I was like, sure you’re going to have to get me those purple friends and family [4s] and the new 1s.” Levine joked that it was a quick and easy transaction. “I was like, ‘I need this, I need that,’ and he was like ‘Cool.’ I’m like ‘OK, cool, you have a deal.’ That was it.”

A Houston Oilers-inspired Travis Scott x Air Jordan 4 dropped in 2018 and currently averages over $1,000 on the resale market, but the unreleased all-purple collab has become one of the most coveted by collectors. There is a pair currently listed on StockX for a whopping $35,000. The shoe has been spotted on the feet of Travis numerous times in the past, and was even worn by PJ Tucker on court. Levine himself has since been seen wearing the prized sneaker courtside at a Lakers game.

Adam Levine in the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 4 'Purple Friends and Family' - Image via Getty / Allen Berezovsky

Check out the latest episode of Sneaker Shopping here to hear the full story and see what Levine picked up at Sole Stage.