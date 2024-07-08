The Whitaker Group's Next New Balance Collab Drops Next Week

After collaborating on a pair of 9060 colorways in September, The Whitaker Group and New Balance are back with a new two-shoe project focused on the 1906U.

Dubbed "Willful Bias," this upcoming set of The Whitaker Group x New Balance 1906U colorways highlights the retail company's youth-focused program of the same name, which focuses on creating dedicated space to help creatives cultivate their craft. One of the latest examples of the campaign is the "Building Better, Together" video seen below.