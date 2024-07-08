The Whitaker Group's Next New Balance Collab Drops Next Week

After collaborating on a pair of 9060 colorways in September, The Whitaker Group and New Balance are back with a new two-shoe project focused on the 1906U.
Dubbed "Willful Bias," this upcoming set of The Whitaker Group x New Balance 1906U colorways highlights the retail company's youth-focused program of the same name, which focuses on creating dedicated space to help creatives cultivate their craft. One of the latest examples of the campaign is the "Building Better, Together" video seen below.
This "Willful Bias" sneaker project from the two entities is broken up into two colorways, "Electric Teal" and "Sand Dune," which will launch exclusively at The Whitaker Group's website and at its network of stores which includes Social Status, APB, Prosper, and A Ma Maniére.
Readers who are interested in copping the "Willful Bias" 1906U will be able to buy a pair on July 19 at Socialstatuspgh.com, Apbstore.com, and A-ma-maniere.com, at 11 am ET and in-store for $170 each.