The Nike Total 90 III Soccer Cleat Gets an Update

The second installment of Nike's SNKRS Showcase featured plenty of surprising reveals on what sneakers the brand plans on releasing in the upcoming year. One of the more unexpected pairs is the return of the Total 90 III soccer shoe.

The Swoosh's latest virtual SNKRS Showcase kicked off with the confirmation that three colorways of the T90 III boot are dropping in Spring 2025. The silhouette debuted in 2004 and was originally intended to be worn on the pitch, but next year's re-issue is designed to be worn for lifestyle purposes as seen with the updated outsole.

During its original run in the mid-2000s, the Nike Total 90 III appeared in several popular soccer video campaigns and was worn by numerous marquee footballers, including Roberto Carlos, Fernando Torres, and others.

The upcoming Nike Total 90 III rerelease will come in “Black/Metallic Silver," "Bordeaux/Metallic Silver," and "Dynamic Yellow/Green Spark" colorways. A firm release date for the drop has yet to be announced by the brand.