Unreleased Stussy x Nike Collab Surfaces

After delivering multiple Air Flight 89 collabs last month, longtime collaborators Stüssy and Nike keep the sneaker projects coming, as evidenced by this LD-1000.

Newly leaked images from @Carterwangchina on Instagram show a sample version of an unreleased "Action Green" Stussy x Nike LD-1000 collab. The majority of the upper is equipped with a breathable green mesh combined with hairy suede panels on the heel counter, the toe box, and eyestay. The Swoosh logo on the sides has been altered with a split design similar to the duo's previous Vandal and Air Force 1 collabs. Stüssy branding briefly appears on the sneaker's heel tab before the look is completed with a sail-colored midsole and a black waffle outsole.

According to Sole Retriever, this "Action Green" Stüssy x Nike LD-1000 collab will be released sometime during the fall season and will retail for $110, likely alongside other colorways. Stay tuned to Complex Sneakers for official updates.