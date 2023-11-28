Official Look at the Stüssy x Nike Air Flight 89 Collab

Stüssy and Nike have yet another sneaker project on the way. Fresh off releasing their trio of Vandal styles in June, the legendary streetwear label and the sportswear brand will soon release a new collection of Air Flight 89s.

Newly leaked images and early details were shared by @Le.syndrome on Instagram this week. An early look shows the retro model in a white and red color scheme and according to the account, fans can expect two more makeups when the collab drops later this year. The Instagram caption also suggests that this project serves as an early celebration for the model's 35th anniversary in 2024.

Stüssy puts its spin on the Nike Air Flight 89 by applying faux snakeskin-inspired overlay panels at the forefoot of the leather-based upper, while its signature "SS" emblem is pressed underneath the eyelets. The streetwear label also alters the Nike branding on the tongue as this pair now features "Air Stüssy" embroidery.

Despite the early look, official release details for this Stüssy x Nike Air Flight 89 collab have yet to be announced by the collaborators.

UPDATE (11/28): Thanks to US_11 on Twitter, we now have a detailed look at two upcoming Stussy x Nike Air Flight 89 styles. According to previous reports, there are expected to be a total of three colorways dropping as part of the project, but the third makeup has yet to emerge. Check back soon for official updates.