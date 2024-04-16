A Complete Guide to This Weekend’s Sneaker Releases

From the 'Green Glow' Jordan 1 to the Adidas N Bape, here is a complete guide to all of this week's best sneaker releases.

Apr 16, 2024
Via Nike

This week features a more tamed list of sneaker drops than the past few weeks, but several notable releases are still on the way.

Some of the highlights include a pair of Rick Owens' Converse Turbowpn colorways, a Air Jordan 1 makeup, a new Bape x Adidas collab, and another chance to grab Joe Freshgoods' New Balance 1000.

Scroll on to learn more about this week's most notable sneaker drops and where you can buy a pair.

Via Nike

This week features a more tamed list of sneaker drops than the past few weeks, but several notable releases are still on the way.

Some of the highlights include a pair of Rick Owens' Converse Turbowpn colorways, a Air Jordan 1 makeup, a new Bape x Adidas collab, and another chance to grab Joe Freshgoods' New Balance 1000.

Scroll on to learn more about this week's most notable sneaker drops and where you can buy a pair.

Rick Owens x Converse Turbowpn

Via Nike

Price: $200
When: 04/16/24
Where: Nike SNKRS and Converse.com
What You Need to Know: Rick Owens and Converse are back with another sneaker project. This time the collaborators are releasing two iterations of their popular Turbowpn shoe. One pair includes a tonal beige colorway (pictured above) along with a two-tone black and white iteration. The silhouette itself is an updated version of Converse's classic Weapon basketball shoe but remixed with Rick Owens' signature aesthetic.

Nike SB Dunk Low 'Big Money Savings'

Via Nike

Price: $125
When: 04/17/24
Where: Nike SNKRS 
What You Need to Know: It's rare nowadays for Nike SB to attach a theme to its SB Dunks but for this "Big Money Savings" pair, the brand recognizes fans who are always chasing deals when shopping. The sneaker features several callbacks to the aforementioned theme, including a receipt tag attached to the inner tongue.

Joe Freshgoods x New Balance 1000

Side view of a New Balance JFG sneaker with layered design and prominent &#x27;N&#x27; logo
Via New Balance

Price: $170
When: 04/19/24
Where: Newbalance.com
What You Need to Know: For fans who missed out on the initial launch of Joe Freshgoods' 1000 collab, New Balance is rereleasing the project this Friday. Unlike the first drop, only the black-based pair is available on the New Balance website.

Air Jordan 1 High 'Green Glow'

Via Nike

Price: $180
When: 04/20/24
Where: Nike SNKRS
What You Need to Know: Jordan Brand has a new iteration of its ever-popular Air Jordan 1 arriving this week. This latest pair dons an OG-styled color blocking but replaces the Chicago Bulls accents with a vibrant "Green Glow" hue appearing on the toe box, heel, and outsole.

Adidas N Bape

Via Adidas

Price: $150
When: 04/20/24
Where: Adidas Confirmed
What You Need to Know: As part of Bape and Adidas' ongoing partnership, the duo is debuting a new sneaker this Saturday dubbed the "Adidas N Bape." According to the brands, this silhouette is inspired by the 2000s aesthetic, featuring a chunky upper, and including matching panels and shoelaces. There will be two colorways up for grabs this weekend, including the "Sand" pair pictured above.

AdidasAir Jordan 1BapeNike Sb DunkConverseSneaker Releases

Latest in Sneakers