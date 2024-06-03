Joe Freshgoods kicked off the reissue of the New Balance 1000 with a two-shoe project last month, and now we're learning that Aimé Leon Dore has its own collab dropping soon.

Teddy Santis, the founder of the New York City-based label, shared the first look of the Aime Leon Dore x New Balance 1000 via his Instagram Story yesterday. The aerial shot of the collab reveals a simple white-based leather upper paired with grey hits on the side panels, mudguard, and "N" logo at the midfoot. Confirming that this pair is indeed a collaboration with Aime Leon Dore is the co-branding on the tongue. The silhouette is also equipped with full Abzorb cushioning in the midsole for lightweight comfort.

At the time of publication, the release details for this Aime Leon Dore x New Balance 1000 collab have not yet been announced by either of the parties involved. We'll keep you updated when more info emerges.

UPDATE (05/28): As we await the launch details for the upcoming Aime Leon Dore x New Balance 1000 collab, Teddy Santis has revealed two new colorways of the project. The photo shared on his Instagram story shows an early look at white, black, and grey-based styles. Check back soon for new developments in the coming weeks.

UPDATE (06/03): After much anticipation, the draw for a chance to buy the Aime Leon Dore x New Balance 1000 styles is now open at Aimeleondore.com and will close on Wednesday, June 5 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Each colorway retails for $165.