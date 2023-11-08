Shaq Says He and Allen Iverson Want to Give Free Reeboks to Good Students

Shaquille O'Neal's generosity has been well documented throughout the years, which includes numerous good deeds captured on social media as well as his “Shaqsgiving" and "Shaq-A-Claus" events during the holidays. Now, the Big Diesel wants to leverage his new role as president of basketball at Reebok to give back to excelling students.

In the newest episode of Complex's Full Size Run, guest Jim Jones pitched cohosts Brendan Dunne, Matt Welty, and Trinidad James the idea for Nike to create a program that gives students sneakers for having good grades. Shaq commented on the Instagram post of the episode saying, "Yo jim me allen iverson and reebok will do it, holla at me."