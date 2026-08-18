Allen Iverson’s Reebok Question is observing its 30th anniversary this year, and to celebrate, the brand is releasing a new version of the signature sneaker.

Reebok just unveiled the Question 96/26, designed in collaboration with 3D-printing footwear company Zellerfeld. The new model is able to retain the Question’s honeycomb design, the branding on the sides, and the oval structure on the midsole, while presenting an entirely new look.