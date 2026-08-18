Allen Iverson’s Reebok Question is observing its 30th anniversary this year, and to celebrate, the brand is releasing a new version of the signature sneaker.
Reebok just unveiled the Question 96/26, designed in collaboration with 3D-printing footwear company Zellerfeld. The new model is able to retain the Question’s honeycomb design, the branding on the sides, and the oval structure on the midsole, while presenting an entirely new look.
"When we first created the Question, we wanted to change the game, not follow it,” Iverson said. “Thirty years later, it's incredible to see that same innovation mindset that made the original special continue through Question 96/26. It honors the legacy of the original while proving that great design can keep evolving, and I'm proud to be part of that next chapter."
Readers will be able to cop the Reebok Question 96/26 in the “Stone” and “Lilac” colorways on Aug. 25 exclusively at Zellerfeld.com for $169 each.