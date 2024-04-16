Crocs and Pringles' Wild Collaboration Just Dropped

The collaborations keep on coming for Crocs. This time, the footwear company connected with Pringles for a multi-shoe collection that's available now.

As teased across various social media channels last week, Pringles and Crocs joined forces to create a special version of the Crush Boot. Unlike the standard pair, this variation comes with an extended neoprene cuff paired with additional pockets on the collar to store items of the wearer's choosing—the perfect size for a small can of Pringles. The heel of the midsole has also been extended out the back to resemble the look of Pringles chips.

In addition to the aforementioned Crush Boot, Crocs and Pringles also collaborated on the Classic Slide and the Classic Clog for this project and created a limited-edition "Croc-tail Party" chip flavor.

At the time of writing, the Pringles x Crocs Crush Boot has sold out on the Crocs website, but sizes for the Classic Clogs and the Classic Slide are still in stock. The prices for the footwear range from $50 to $100.