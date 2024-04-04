Froot Loops & Frosted Flakes Each Collaborate on New Crocs

The heavy run of character-themed Crocs collaborations will soon continue with these new cereal-inspired releases shown here.

For the next project, Crocs has joined forces with Kellogg's to reimagine two of its iconic cereal mascots as footwear. This includes a colorful iteration of the popular Classic Clog inspired by Froot Loops' Toucan Sam, along with Frosted Flakes and a Tony the Tiger-themed Cozzzy Sandal.

The Froot Loops x Crocs Classic Clog dons a rainbow of hues on the upper, representing the different Froot Loops colors. Toucan Sam-inspired elements appear on the side and strap. The Frosted Flakes-inspired Cozzzy Sandal features a predominantly blue color scheme, with Tony the Tiger's signature handkerchief appearing at the midfoot. Like past collabs, each pair also comes with special Jibbitz charms for personalization.

Currently, release details for these two cereal-themed Crocs shoes have yet to be announced by the brand. According to leaker Sole Retriever, the styles are scheduled to release on June 15. Check back soon for official updates.