'Chlorophyll' Patta x Nike Air Max 1 to Return This Fall

One of the most sought-after Nike Air Max 1 collaborations appears to be making its way back to retail soon.

Patta founders Edson Sabajo and Guillaume "Gee" Schmidt posted a photo on Instagram this weekend with singer-songwriter Tems while wearing what's believed to be an upcoming retro of its "Chlorophyll" Nike Air Max 1 collab. Adding to the rumors that the pair is indeed a possible retro is Tems holding a special Nike box that calls out Patta's 20th anniversary this year.

The original "Chlorophyll" Patta x Air Max 1 was released in '09, commemorating the 5th anniversary of Patta. The sneaker featured a predominantly white and grey color scheme offset by green accents on the mudguard, Swoosh, and the co-branded tongue tag.

According to the sneaker leaker account @Brandon1on on X, a "Chlorophyll" Patta x Nike Air Max 1 retro (style code: HF1012-300) is releasing this fall and will retail for $160. At the time of writing, the reissue of the collab has yet to be confirmed by either of the parties involved.