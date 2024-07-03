Liverpool Is Getting Its Own Nike Air Max 95

Nike is working on a limited edition Liverpool version of the Air Max 95 that’s set to release next year, sneaker industry sources tell Complex. The shoe, which will be exclusive to the UK, is slated to arrive in Nike’s Summer 2025 range, but there is no firm release date attached to it yet.

The details around its release are subject to change.

A Nike spokesperson declined to comment on the upcoming Liverpool Air Max 95. No images of the shoe have leaked.

The Air Max 95 will be tied to Liverpool FC, per one source. It’s a fitting model to link to the club and city—the Air Max 95 has long been a favorite shoe of Liverpudlians. Nike referenced this connection before when British retailer JD Sports dropped a red-accented Air Max 95 colorway in 2015 as a nod to the team.

That JD drop also included a blue pair in reference to Everton FC, which also calls Liverpool home.

Nike has big plans for the Air Max 95 next year as 2025 will mark the 30th anniversary of the sneaker’s debut. The brand is planning to reissue the Air Max 95 with an updated “big bubble” treatment, enlarging the shoe’s namesake cushioning in order to make the latest retro look more like the original. (Nike has done the same on the Air Max 1 in recent years.) Nike is also working on collaborations and a “City Pack” for the Air Max 95 in 2025.