Charlotte Hornets Inspire Opium's Jordan Air Ship Collab

The latest collaborator of the Jordan Air Ship is French sneaker store Opium, as seen in the images here.

While the boutique has yet to formally unveil its upcoming project, the Opium x Jordan Air Ship will drop at Feature on June 1 for $150. Per Feature's product description, the sneaker's color scheme references the Charlotte Hornets, the team Michael Jordan had a majority stake in before selling his position last year.

The "Hornets" Jordan Air Ship by Opium features the Hornets' teal and purple team colors on the ankle collar and tongue, with "Opium" stamped on the heel counter. It's worth noting that this project will be released in women's sizing.

Several other boutiques have also collaborated on the Air Ship in recent months including Corporate, Awake NY, and A Ma Maniére.

At the time of writing, this Hornets-themed Opium x Jordan Air Ship collab has yet to be unveiled by either of the collaborators. Check back soon for official updates.