A Ma Maniére's Next Jordan Air Ship Collab Drops Next Week

Jordan Brand and A Ma Maniére are two entities we've come to expect sneaker collaboration from regularly, and their latest effort is this premium Jordan Air Ship pictured here.

This project also includes the release of A Ma Maniére's "Obsess the Details" short film, which tells the story of perseverance and persistence. The new Jordan Air Ship collab dons a vintage-styled color scheme, with a simple white leather base for the upper paired with green hairy suede panels on the collar and Swoosh. The sneaker also features a co-branded tongue tag and a sail-colored midsole.