A Ma Maniére's Next Jordan Air Ship Collab Drops Next Week

Jordan Brand and A Ma Maniére are two entities we've come to expect sneaker collaboration from regularly, and their latest effort is this premium Jordan Air Ship pictured here.
This project also includes the release of A Ma Maniére's "Obsess the Details" short film, which tells the story of perseverance and persistence. The new Jordan Air Ship collab dons a vintage-styled color scheme, with a simple white leather base for the upper paired with green hairy suede panels on the collar and Swoosh. The sneaker also features a co-branded tongue tag and a sail-colored midsole.
Releasing alongside the sneaker is a matching apparel collection, which includes long and short-sleeve t-shirts, shorts, and French Terry fleece sets.
A Ma Maniére has released Jordan Air Ship collabs in the past, including a white and blue pair in August 2022 and a white and black colorway in October 2023.
The raffle for this A Ma Maniére x Jordan Air Ship collab is now open at A-ma-maniere.com ahead of its official launch on March 22. The sneaker retails for $140.