Nike SB x Nike Air Force 1 Sample Surfaces

It appears that Nike is planning to release an SB version of the Air Force 1. News of the upcoming drop was first reported by Sneaker Files yesterday where the leaker account revealed that the Nike SB Air Force 1 will launch sometime in 2025.

Newly leaked imagery from @Sbcollector on Instagram shows what appears to be a sample version of the unreleased Nike SB Air Force 1 Low. On the surface, the sneaker appears to be a standard version of the Air Force 1 Low, but according to the aforementioned account, the upcoming variation will incorporate new design elements to accommodate it for skateboarding. Details on this pair include "Nike SB" branding on the tongue tag instead of the traditional "Nike Air" logo, and what appears to be a multi-layer upper.

In addition, there's a Nike SB version of the Air Max 95 coming in 2025 just in time for the 30th anniversary of the running model. Last year, Jordan Brand introduced a skateable version of the Air Jordan 4 designed in collaboration with Nike SB.

As of now, the Nike SB Air Force 1 Low has yet to be unveiled by the Swoosh.