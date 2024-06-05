Nike and Huf Are Re-Releasing Their Influential Air Max 1

Long live Keith Hufnagel. To keep the late skateboarding and streetwear renaissance man's legacy alive, Nike and his Huf brand are re-releasing their collaboration on the Air Max 1 from 2004.

The original shoe was green and grey, and Nike is bringing it back alongside an orange pair and a pink pair. Huf announced today on social media that the three sneakers will release on June 15, offering no further details. In Huf's post on X, which pictured other old projects from Huf and Nike, the brand wrote, "History repeats itself. HUF x Air Max 1."

While there's no story yet behind the pink pair, the orange is likely meant to reference Huf's ties to San Francisco by using the colors of the San Francisco Giants.

In 2022, Nike remembered Hufnagel through a collection of SB Dunk Lows made in collaboration with Huf.