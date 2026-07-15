Nike P-6000: How to Buy

Nike's P-6000 has arrived in new colorways and is now available to shop on Complex. The P-6000 pulls its silhouette from two chapters of Nike running history: the Pegasus 25 and the Pegasus 2006. Both models landed at a moment when performance footwear was leaning hard into technical construction and layered design, and the P-6000 channels that same energy into something built for the street.

The latest variations of the silhouette are the Nike P-6000 SE in Anthracite/Black-Metallic Pewter-Smoke Grey, and the Women's Nike P-6000 in White / Mica Green and Pink Foam. All three are modeled after early 2000s running shoes, fusing sporty design lines with breathable textiles.

Where to buy the P-6000

If you’re looking to add a new sneaker to your rotation, shop Nike on Complex.