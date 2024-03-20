Nike LeBron 4 Is Getting the 'Eggplant' Treatment

After rereleasing the fan-favorite "Eggplant" Foamposite One last month, Nike is bringing the purple shade to LeBron James' fourth signature model.

Official product images of an unreleased "Eggplant"-esque LeBron 4 have loaded on the backend of Nike's website. It makes sense for this sneaker to borrow the popular "Eggplant" colorway, as the silhouette features Foamposite material on the upper. The rest of the shoe is contrasted by a black nubuck collar with James' signature "L23" logo at the midfoot, a black inner bootie, and a matching rubber midsole. Completing the look of the shoe are the translucent segments on the outsole.

The retro run of the Nike LeBron 4 began last year with the release of the "Graffiti" and "Anthracite" colorways. Earlier this month, the once-exclusive "Fruity Pebbles" makeup was also released for the first time since it was worn by James in 2006.

Despite images of the shoe surfacing, a release date for the "Eggplant" LeBron 4 has not yet been announced by Nike. Check back soon for official updates.