Trading Cards Inspire This Nike LeBron 21

With the NBA All-Star Weekend right around the corner, we're starting to see what sneakers Nike Basketball has planned for this year's event. After images of the "All-Star" Ja 1 recently surfaced, we're also now learning about what's releasing for LeBron James and his current signature shoe.

Official product images of the "All-Star" Nike LeBron 21 have surfaced, although the sneaker pictured here is in grade school sizing. The colorway itself looks to be inspired by basketball trading cards, as suggested by the shimmering silver prizm upper. Breaking up the look are contrasting black accents on the heel counter and on the midsole, before an icy outsole completes the look. The sneaker also comes with a special hang tag that features a caricature of James.

As of now, this "All-Star" Nike LeBron 21 colorway is expected to drop on Feb. 16 at Nike.com and at select retailers. Check back soon for official updates.