Official Look at the Nike Kobe 4 Protro 'Black Mamba'

Following yesterday's first look at what's said to be the upcoming "Bicoastal" Nike Kobe 4 Protro, another pair of the upcoming re-release has surfaced with similar styling.

Featuring similar faux-snakeskin overlays as the aforementioned "Bicoastal" pair, a previously unseen colorway said to be nicknamed "Black Mamba" has leaked today. The pair features an all black upper with the reptilian texture appearing on the toe cap, Swoosh, and heel collar. The Black/University Gold pair's only color accent appears at the lateral side of the heel cup, where Kobe Bryant's signature appears in gold.

Rumored to arrive this holiday season, this Kobe 4 Protro will join other pairs slated for that time frame including the much-anticipated "Reverse Grinch" Kobe 6 Protro.

In related Kobe news, Vanessa Bryant yesterday officially announced which schools will become part of Nike's "Mamba Program" for the upcoming college season.

As of now, the Nike Kobe 4 Protrio "Black Mamba" is expected to release on Dec. 26 for a retail price of $180, although that has yet to be confirmed by the brand. Readers can take a closer look at the pair below.

UPDATE (09/14): Nike Basketball has shared an early look at its upcoming Holiday 2023 offerings, which will include the release of this "Black Mamba" Kobe 4 Protro shown here. A specific date for this style wasn't disclosed by the brand, but the shoe is rumored to release on Dec. 26 for $180.