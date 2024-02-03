Fresh off of introducing the "Gift of Mamba" colorway on the Kobe 4 in December, it appears that the stealthy color scheme is coming to another Nike Kobe silhouette.

According to leakers @zSneakerheadz and @Brandon1an on Instagram, a "Gift of Mamba" Kobe 9 EM will drop sometime during the Holiday 2024 season. Given its far-out release date, there are no leaked images of the purported style at the time of writing, but the aforementioned accounts shared a mock-up depiction to give fans an idea of what's dropping this year.

The rumored "Gift of Mamba" Kobe 9 EM is expected to don a tonal black color scheme throughout the entirety of the engineered mesh upper, all the way down to the tooling. Unlike its Kobe 4 counterpart, the Kobe 9 is expected to feature a gold Swoosh logo on the sides.

At the time of writing, release details for the "Gift of Mamba" Kobe 9 EM have not been confirmed by Nike. Check back soon for new developments, including a first look in the months ahead.