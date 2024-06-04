'Grinch' Nike Kobe 6 Reportedly Returning as a Cleat

One of the most revered Nike Kobe sneakers of all time is reportedly coming back, but with a twist.

According to newly leaked info from House of Heat, a football cleat version of the iconic "Grinch" Kobe 6 is hitting retailers sometime this holiday season. The early reporting from the aforementioned account suggests the sneaker will fuse elements of the Nike Vapor Edge football cleat with Kobe Bryant's sixth Nike signature shoe. While images of the purported shoe have yet to surface, the account shared an early mockup of what's expected to drop in the coming months.

The "Grinch" Kobe 6 first released on December 25, 2010, and the vibrant color scheme was inspired by Dr. Suess' classic Christmas character, the Grinch. The sneaker was re-released in 2020, and just last December, the brand introduced an alternate "Reverse Grinch" colorway. Both pairs were met with similar fanfare as the original.

At the time of writing, Nike has yet to confirm the release of the purported "Grinch" Kobe 6 cleats. Check back soon to Complex Sneakers for official updates.