Sneakers

The 'Illusion' Nike KD 6 Retro Is Available on Complex

Here's how to buy the 'Illusion' KD 6 retro.

'Illusion' Nike KD 6 retro
The 'Illusion' Nike KD 6 retro is available now. Via Nike

It’s been over 10 years since Nike originally dropped the “Illusion” KD 6, coinciding with the 2014 NBA All-Star Weekend, and now the popular colorway has rereleased and is available on Complex.

This “Illusion” Nike KD 6 was worn by Kevin Durant during the ‘14 All-Star Game, where he put up a game-high 38 points alongside Blake Griffin. The “Illusion” KD 6 was part of a larger “Gumbo League” collection from Nike Basketball and included the LeBron 11 and the Kobe 9.

This KD 6 colorway pays homage to Durant’s versatility and skillset on the court, featuring a multicolored graphic on the upper and paired with teal accents on the Swoosh and “KD” branding on the sides. The style also comes with a glow-in-the-dark outsole.

The “Illusion” Nike KD 6 retro is available now on Complex for a retail price of $145.

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