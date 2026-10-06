After numerous versions and colorways since its introduction in late 2024, fans can now customize their own Nike Air Max 1000 colorway.

The 3D-printed Nike Air Max 1000 just landed on the Swoosh’s By You platform. Fans can choose between a black or stone hue for the upper and pair it with seven different colorways for the Air units on the midsole, which are also branded with “Air Max By You.”