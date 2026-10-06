Sneakers

You Can Now Customize Your Own Nike Air Max 1000

Here's how to make your own Nike Air Max 1000 colorway.

Nike Air Max 1000
You can now customize your own Nike Air Max 1000. Via Nike

After numerous versions and colorways since its introduction in late 2024, fans can now customize their own Nike Air Max 1000 colorway.

The 3D-printed Nike Air Max 1000 just landed on the Swoosh’s By You platform. Fans can choose between a black or stone hue for the upper and pair it with seven different colorways for the Air units on the midsole, which are also branded with “Air Max By You.”

The Nike Air Max 1000 is produced by 3D-printing footwear company Zellerfeld and is designed to be a modern version of the classic Air Max 1. The Air Max 1000 features a one-piece construction that’s used for the upper down to the outsole.

Readers who are interested in making their own Nike Air Max 1000 colorway can do so now exclusively at Nike.com for $190. Grab a closer look at some of the designs below.

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