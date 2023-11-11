Detailed Look at the 'Valentine's Day' Nike Air Force 1

In addition to getting a closer look at the "City of Love" SB Dunk Lows during a SNKRS Showcase event last month, Nike has more Valentine's Day-themed sneaker releases coming in early 2024.

Official Nike product images of the upcoming "Valentine's Day" Air Force 1 Low have loaded on the backend of the Swoosh's website. The brand kept things fairly simple by giving the classic silhouette a simple sail-based leather upper, but elevated the look with a jewel-styled Swoosh on the lateral sides. The shoelaces are also equipped with several charms, while flower logos appear on the heel tab and footbed. Completing the look is a sail midsole and a speckled red outsole.

There are no release details available for this "Valentine's Day" Nike Air Force 1 Low at the time of writing. Check back soon for official updates.

Nike Air Force 1 Low “Valentine’s Day”

Release Date: 2024

Color: Sail/Team Red-Sail

Style #: FZ5068-161

Price: $130