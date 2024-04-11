Nike Previews New Sneaker Tech Ahead of Paris Olympics

Nike is continuing to push boundaries in footwear innovation with its upcoming set of sneakers that are being released to coincide with the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris.
The collection of Nike footwear shown here covers a diverse range of sports, including track, basketball, and soccer. According to the brand, the set is derived from the success of reigning Olympic champion Eliud Kipchoge's AlphaFly marathon sneakers.
Nike revealed that the core tech behind its latest shoes is the forefoot Air Zoom units utilized within the AlphaFly line. Bringing that design element to the track is the introduction of the Nike Victory 2 and Nike Maxfly 2 spikes, which provide enhanced energy return and stability. Both silhouettes are available now at Nike.com and will hit select retailers in May.
Nike says it's also bringing maximum energy return to the basketball players with the introduction of the G.T. Hustle 3. The sneakers are equipped with the aforementioned forefoot Air Zoom pods combined with a sewn-in Air Zoom strobel unit creating a double-stacked Air cushioning platform at the underfoot. According to the brand, research from its Nike Sport Research Lab (NSRL) showed that hoopers who wore the G.T. Hustle 3 used less oxygen doing the same amount of work than when they wore the previous model. The G.T. Hustle 3 will be released in July.
Lastly, Nike's Air Zoom tech is also making its way into the brand's iconic Mercurial line with the latest version of the cleat. Conveniently known as the Air Zoom Mercurial, the brand packaged the tech into a smaller 4 mm Air Zoom Strobel unit while providing 10% more energy return than its predecessor. Readers can expect the Air Zoom Mercurial to arrive on shelves starting in July.
Additional sneakers that Nike is unveiling ahead of the Summer Olympics in Paris is the new Pegasus 41 and the Pegasus Premium. Both silhouettes are also loaded with responsive Zoom Air pods in the midsole, with the latter shoe featuring a sculpted Air Zoom unit to deliver the most energy return than any other Pegasus shoe to date. The Pegasus 41 releases in June, while the Pegasus Premium arrives in Spring 2025.