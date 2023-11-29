Nike's Fastest Marathon Sneaker Debuts in January

When sneaker fans got an early glimpse at the Nike AlphaFly 3 on the feet of many pro athletes throughout various marathons this year, many wondered how long they'd needed to wait before they could get their hands on a pair. Now, Nike has finally dropped details for its premiere marathon shoe.

Shown here is the Nike AlphaFly 3 "Proto" colorway that's arriving in early January. Fans who are familiar with the AlphaFly line will immediately notice that this new silhouette has gotten a design overhaul from its predecessors.

Touted as the lightest and most tested AlphaFly shoe to date, the upper features a new Atomknit 3.0 design, providing improved breathability, lockdown, and midfoot support. Arguably the most notable change for this latest version is the continual ZoomX midsole, which houses a wider full-length carbon fiber Flyplate and two exposed Zoom units at the forefoot.

Back in October, Kelvin Kiptum set the new marathon world record at the Chicago Marathon by finishing at 2:00:35, while Sifan Hissan ran the second-fastest women’s marathon ever in the same event. Both Nike-sponsored elite athletes wore the "Proto" Nike AlphaFly 3 during the race.

Readers will be able to cop the "Proto" Nike Alphafly 3 starting on Jan. 4, 2024, at Nike.com and at select Nike retailers. The sneaker retails for $285.