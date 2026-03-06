Sneakers

Naked Copenhagen's First Nike Collaboration Releases This Weekend

Here's how to buy the Naked Copenhagen x Nike Shox collabs.

Naked Copenhagen x Nike Shox
The Naked Copenhagen x Nike Shox Calistra. Via Nike

Nike has joined forces with the women’s-focused retailer Naked Copenhagen for their first ever sneaker project.

The inaugural Naked Copenhagen x Nike collab features two Shox silhouettes, including the Shox Calistra and the recently released Shox Z. The collaborators say both styles are inspired by Copenhagen’s rainy environment, while the premium materials reference the city’s fashion-forward aesthetic. The Shox Calistra is equipped with a black patent leather upper and the Shox Z comes in a vibrant metallic silver upper. Both pairs feature the signature Shox cushioning on the heels of the midsoles.

“We were eager to build on an archival Nike silhouette, and the Calistra immediately stood out for its seamless blend of sport and elegance,” Stine, Naked Copenhagen’s founder and creative director, said. “Drawing inspiration from Copenhagen and bringing that vision together with the Nike Shox Z made this collaboration especially meaningful, and we’re truly grateful to our Nike family for the opportunity.”

The Naked Copenhagen x Nike Shox collection releases tomorrow, March 7, at Nakedcph.com, SNKRS and at select stockists.

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