Puma has joined forces with California-based label Nahmias for a West Coast-inspired Suede collection available now. According to the collaborators, the trio of Nahmias x Puma Suede styles references designer Doni Nahmias’ hometown of Summerland, California, and the carefree nature of the state.

First previewed on the runway at Paris Fashion Week, Nahmias’ version of the Suede model comes in three colorways, including in black, tan, and sail. Each pair includes thicker shoelaces than standard variations, with the sail iteration featuring a crochet Formstrip on the sides. The tan pair will come with a brown tooling, while the black and sail colorways sport multi-colored soles.

The trio of Nahmias x Puma Suede styles is available now at Puma.com, Nahmias.com, and at select Puma retailers. The sneakers retail for $160 each.