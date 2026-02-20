Sneakers

How to Buy the Nahmias x Puma Suede Collabs

The trio of Nahmias x Puma Suede colorways are available now.

Nahmias x Puma Suede
Nahmias' Puma Suede collection is available now. Via Puma

Puma has joined forces with California-based label Nahmias for a West Coast-inspired Suede collection available now.

According to the collaborators, the trio of Nahmias x Puma Suede styles references designer Doni Nahmias’ hometown of Summerland, California, and the carefree nature of the state.

First previewed on the runway at Paris Fashion Week, Nahmias’ version of the Suede model comes in three colorways, including in black, tan, and sail. Each pair includes thicker shoelaces than standard variations, with the sail iteration featuring a crochet Formstrip on the sides. The tan pair will come with a brown tooling, while the black and sail colorways sport multi-colored soles.

The trio of Nahmias x Puma Suede styles is available now at Puma.com, Nahmias.com, and at select Puma retailers. The sneakers retail for $160 each.

Related Stories

The Nahmias Fall/Winter 2026 'Wipeout' collection was the brand's first show in Paris in three years.
Style

Nahmias Brought California's Timeless Swagger Back to Paris

Coming off of the heels of the 'Marty Supreme' merch hype in 2025, Doni Nahmias continued his momentum with his brand's first Paris show in three years.

Mike DeStefano237 days ago
A blue hoodie with "MARTY SUPREME" and stars on the front, "MADE IN AMERICA" on the back, featuring black sleeves.
Style

The 'Marty Supreme' Jacket Is Coming Soon: Here's a First Look at New NAHMIAS and A24 Capsule

The Timothée Chalamet-starring 'Marty Supreme' gets its own capsule collection from NAHMIAS.

Trace William Cowen301 days ago
Puma Store
Sneakers

Anta Acquires 29 Percent Stake in Puma for $1.8 Billion

This deal will make Anta the largest shareholder of Puma.

Victor Deng234 days ago

Trending

1
StyleLil Wayne Says Yankees Made Him Retire Old Young Money Logo
2
Pop CultureJoseline Hernandez Has 'No Beef' With Tory Lanez But Says She Isn't 'Cool' With Him
3
SportsColin Kaepernick Says Jay-Z's Yankee Stadium Freestyle Proves He Lives 'Rent Free' in Rapper's Head
4
BetsFriend or Foe: A Timeline of Jay-Z and Colin Kaepernick’s Relationship
5
MusicTyrese Celebrates 30 Years of Friendship With Brandy: 'You Gave Me Permission to Believe'
6
MusicCardi B Shuts Down Speculation She and Offset Are Still ‘Messing Around': ‘Never in Your Life'

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App