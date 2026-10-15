As we inch closer to Air Max Day in 2027, Nike continues to unveil more designs as part of its Air Works design program. Following the reveal of Motoi Hatsuki’s sneaker this summer, LA-based designer Masyn has unveiled his Air Max silhouette.

The result is a 3D-printed Air Max mule created in partnership with Zellerfeld. Nike says that Masyn’s design features stars throughout the model as a nod to his friends, family, and community in his hometown of Los Angeles. The mule features a slip-on upper with a small Swoosh logo found on the lateral sides. Embedded in the midsole is a pink Max Air unit, while “Air Works” branding and stars are embossed on the outsole.