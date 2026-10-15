As we inch closer to Air Max Day in 2027, Nike continues to unveil more designs as part of its Air Works design program. Following the reveal of Motoi Hatsuki’s sneaker this summer, LA-based designer Masyn has unveiled his Air Max silhouette.
The result is a 3D-printed Air Max mule created in partnership with Zellerfeld. Nike says that Masyn’s design features stars throughout the model as a nod to his friends, family, and community in his hometown of Los Angeles. The mule features a slip-on upper with a small Swoosh logo found on the lateral sides. Embedded in the midsole is a pink Max Air unit, while “Air Works” branding and stars are embossed on the outsole.
“I’d be lost without the stars in my life, and this opportunity is a chance to show them how much they mean to me,” says Masyn in a press release.
Per Nike, a friends and family event for Masyn’s Air Works mule will take place at Nova Studios in LA this week. Grab a closer look at the design below.