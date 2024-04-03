LaVar Ball Blames LaMelo Ball's 'Raggedy Shoes' for Injuries

There have been lingering health issues surrounding both Lonzo and LaMelo Ball since the two brothers were drafted in the NBA in 2017 and 2020, respectively. It's been over two years since Lonzo has played a game, and just last week the Charlotte Hornets shut down LaMelo for the season, having only played in 22 games. Now LaVar Ball, their father, is sharing his opinion on the matter by pointing to the lack of conditioning in the league and LaMelo's Puma sneakers.

In a recent interview with CBS Sports, LaVar was asked about the current health status of Lonzo and LaMelo, saying, "Well, mentally, they got a strong mindset. They Balls. So they're going to come back. They're going to rehab. They're going to do their thing."

LaVar went on to say that the reasoning behind the brothers' ongoing health issues is due to the lack of conditioning in the NBA before directly pointing the blame at LaMelo's Puma MB signature basketball line. LaVar suggests that the MB sneakers are not made correctly for LaMelo and the reason he keeps hurting his ankles.