LaMelo Ball's Next Puma Signature Shoe Leaks

LaMelo Ball has another new Puma signature shoe on the way, as seen in the leaked image shown here.

The photo, shared by leaker @Sneakerhighway23 on Instagram, shows a first look at what's believed to be the upcoming Puma MB.04 sneaker. The design of Ball's purported fourth signature shoe with the brand doesn't differ too much from its predecessors, as it features a mid-cut construction similar to the MB.03. This first colorway dons a contrasting yellow and red makeup, with lettering design details across the midfoot and forefoot. Additionally, Ball's "1 of 1" signature logo is stamped on the tongue. This silhouette is expected to feature Nitro cushioning in the midsole, but that has yet to be confirmed.

At the time of writing, neither Ball or Puma have unveiled the MB.04 sneaker. Check back soon to Complex Sneakers for official updates in the weeks ahead.