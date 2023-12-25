Jayson Tatum's Second Jordan Signature Shoe Unveiled

The silhouette features a low-cut design on the upper that utilizes a combination of foam and textile pods on the sides to stabilize the foot during multidirectional movement. In addition to the Tatum-themed branding featured throughout, the shoe also comes with hidden details, including the text "Like Father, Like Son," as a nod to his relationship with his son, Deuce. Like the Tatum 1, the kids version of the Tatum 2 features a collapsible heel that allows for easy entry.

"You always want to be better than you were and constantly improve, so I hope the consumer feels and appreciates how much we put into this one. For me, it represents evolution and how much I’ve grown through this process," Tatum said about his new signature shoe.

The "Momma's Boy" colorway will kick off the Tatum 2 releases when it hits Nike.com and select retailers on March 5, 2024, followed by the "Vortex" pair dropping in full-family sizing on April 4, 2024. The adult version will retail for $125.