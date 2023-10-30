Pharrell Has New Humanrace x Adidas Sambas Releasing This Week

Adidas and Pharrell's Humanrace brand have a new set of Samba collabs coming this week, and the duo is switching the colorways up from the previous tonal "Color" collection.

Shown here are the Humanrace Samba by Pharrell in the "Cloud White/Pink" and "Ash Grey/Green" makeups hitting retailers this Friday. Like past styles, the newest pairs still feature premium ECCO leather on the upper that was sourced from the Netherlands. The Three Stripes branding on the sides is equipped with zig-zag stitching, while co-branding is stamped on the footbed.

“Humanrace’s newest Samba was conceived through our sense of creating products that are authentic and speak to a lifestyle which is relatable, yet evaluated through attention to detail, and without compromise," Edward Robinson, Humanrace's creative director, said in a press release. "This is twinned with the history of the Samba, creating a product for everyday use, that is for now and the future."

These new Humanrace Samba by Pharrell colorways will be released on Friday, Nov. 3, at Humanrace.com, Adidas.com, and at select Adidas retailers. Each pair retails for $180.