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On Running Cloudswift Amp White Sneaker Now Available on Complex

On's Cloudswift Amp has landed in a White/White colorway.

A pair of white athletic sneakers with a unique, wavy sole design and black toe accents.
Complex

On's Cloudswift Amp has landed in a White/White colorway, and we've got it available on Complex.

The Cloudswift Amp sits at the intersection of performance running and everyday wear—a shoe built around On's CloudTec cushioning system. The result is a ride that feels responsive without sacrificing comfort over long stretches, whether that's a morning run or a full day on your feet. The all-white execution strips away any distraction, letting the silhouette's construction speak for itself.

On has built its reputation by refusing to treat running shoes as purely functional objects. Over the years, the brand has steadily moved into the cultural conversation around footwear — not just through performance credentials, but through a design language that translates cleanly off the track. The Cloudswift line has been central to that crossover, offering a profile that works as naturally in a gym setting as it does on city streets.

Where to buy the Cloudswift Amp

If you’re looking to add a new shoe to your rotation, shop On on Complex.

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