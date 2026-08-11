Head in the Clouds 2026 Festival Merch is Now Available on Complex

Head in the Clouds has launched its official 2026 merchandise on Complex ahead of this weekend's Los Angeles festival. The festival lands in Los Angeles on Aug. 8 and 9, and whether you're heading to the grounds or just want to rep the lineup, the merch drop has options across apparel and accessories. Seven items are available in total, spanning tees, hoodies, a zip hoodie, a dad hat, and a tote bag—each carrying the 2026 lineup branding that makes them a document of this year's event.

Three tees anchor the collection, each with a distinct look. There’s the Star Power 2026 Lineup Tee, the Chrome Ribbon 2026 Lineup Tee, and the Charmed 2026 Lineup Tee. For heavier layers, there’s the HITC 2026 Lineup Hoodie and the Star Power 2026 Lineup Zip Hoodie. There’s also the Star Power Dad Hat and the 2026 Lineup Tote Bag.

Where to shop Head in the Clouds 2026 merch

If you’re looking to add new pieces to your rotation, shop Head in the Clouds on Complex.