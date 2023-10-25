Rihanna Has New Fenty x Pumas Releasing Soon

More sneakers from Rihanna's revived Puma Fenty line are almost here. Hot on the heels of the first drop last month, the global sportswear brand has announced the next wave of Avanti sneaker releases.

Arriving early next month are the newest "Dark Myrtle" and "Club Navy" colorways of the Fenty x Puma Avanti. The silhouette itself combines the upper of the classic King football cleat with the tooling of the Easy Rider running shoe. Green and navy hues dress the entirety of the premium leather uppers, while the looks are separated by the brown and navy leather sock liners. Fenty branding appears on the tongue shroud and by the ankle collars.

Readers will be able to cop the new Fenty x Puma Avanti colorways starting on Nov. 2 at Puma.com and at select Puma retailers. The sneakers will be available in men's, women's, and children's sizes and will retail for $80 to $170. Grab a closer look at the styles below.