Indiana University Gets Its Own Fear of God Athletics Adidas One PE

After releasing the Fear of God Athletics Adidas Basketball One sneaker as part of the duo's first offerings last year, one Adidas-sponsored college is also getting its own exclusive colorway.

That school is Indiana University, which has received this previously unseen Fear of God Athletics Adidas Basketball One makeup pictured here. The sneaker is dressed in a more subtle color scheme, with a black hue covering the majority of the upper combined with Hoosiers red accents at the toebox. Finishing off the look is a semi-translucent outsole with "Fear of God" branding stamped on the heel.

This exclusive "Hoosiers" colorway was initially teased on the Fear of God Athletics Instagram account today, where the brand also revealed on-court uniforms. According to the account, the Hoosiers will debut the Fear of God Athletics PE tomorrow when the team faces off against the Northwestern Wildcats at 3 p.m ET. At the time of writing, this colorway is not expected to be released to the public.