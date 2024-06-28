How to Buy Dime's Next Adidas Sneaker Collab

Fresh off of releasing an Adi2000 collab in April, Adidas has once again joined forces with Dime for a new footwear collection dropping this weekend.

Next up between the global sportswear brand and the Montreal-based skateboarding label is a multi-shoe project featuring two simple executions each of the Stan Smith and the Adilette Ayoon Slides.

Unlike the standard version of the Stan Smith, Dime's take on the silhouette features an embossed wave-like design on the lateral and medial sides. Both colorways incorporate contrasting hits on the Dime-branded tongue as well as on the heel tab. The Adilette Ayoon Slides come in a tonal black or brown makeup, with Dime branding stamped on the side of the midsole.

Readers will be able to cop the Dime x Adidas Stan Smith and Adilette Ayoon Slides starting tomorrow, June 29, exclusively at Dimemtl.com and at Dime's flagship store in Montreal. A wider drop will take place on July 1 via the Confirmed app and at select Adidas retailers.