'USA' Adidas AE 1s Are Expected to Drop Soon

Coinciding with the Paris Olympics this summer.

Jun 20, 2024
With this year's Summer Olympics right around the corner, we're now learning that there's a trio of USA-themed Adidas AE 1 colorways hitting retailers soon.

According to the newly leaked info from Sole Retriever, Adidas is releasing patriotic red, white, and blue versions of the AE 1 Low this fall for $110 each. Anthony Edwards having USA-themed colorways of his signature shoe makes sense as he was named a member of the 2024 US Men's National Team for the Paris Olympics in April.

There are no leaked images of the purported AE 1 Low styles at the time of writing, but the mock-up depiction provided by the leaker account suggests that the pairs are differentiated between the predominantly red, white, or blue upper.

Currently, a release date for this trio of USA-inspired AE 1 Lows has not yet been announced by Adidas.

