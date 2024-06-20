'USA' Adidas AE 1s Are Expected to Drop Soon

With this year's Summer Olympics right around the corner, we're now learning that there's a trio of USA-themed Adidas AE 1 colorways hitting retailers soon.

According to the newly leaked info from Sole Retriever, Adidas is releasing patriotic red, white, and blue versions of the AE 1 Low this fall for $110 each. Anthony Edwards having USA-themed colorways of his signature shoe makes sense as he was named a member of the 2024 US Men's National Team for the Paris Olympics in April.

There are no leaked images of the purported AE 1 Low styles at the time of writing, but the mock-up depiction provided by the leaker account suggests that the pairs are differentiated between the predominantly red, white, or blue upper.

Currently, a release date for this trio of USA-inspired AE 1 Lows has not yet been announced by Adidas.