Converse's Run Star Trainer Releases This Month

There's a new lifestyle sneaker from Converse on the way, as seen with the Run Star Trainer shown here.

According to Converse, this model features design elements from close to 20 different silhouettes from the brand, ranging from running, to fencing, to volleyball, and more. The Run Star Trainer features a low-profile nylon and suede upper along with the brand's iconic Star Chevron logo at the midfoot. Additional Converse branding appears on the tongue and is printed on the heel tab. The midsole for this model utilizes CX foam cushioning, while a gum outsole appears below.

The initial range of Converse Run Star Trainer colorways will include a vibrant blue, red, and yellow colorways, along with simple black and white makeups.

Readers will be able to pick up the Converse Run Star Trainer starting on June 18 at Converse.com and at select Converse retailers. The shoe retails for $90.