Scoot Henderson's First Puma Scoot Zeros Collab Drops Next Week

Following the release of its introductory "Georgia Peach" colorway in December, Puma has unveiled the second drop for Scoot Henderson's Scoot Zeros shoe.

Shown here is the next Puma Scoot Zeros makeup designed in collaboration with the popular snack brand, Cheetos. The makeup appears to be directly inspired by Cheetos packaging, with the various orange tones covering the entirety of the upper. The shoe also references the iconic Cheetos mascot, with Chester Cheetah's spots printed at the midfoot. It's also worth mentioning that the formstrip on the sides has been altered to resemble the Flamin' Hot logo.

In addition to this Scoot Zeros collab, Puma is releasing a matching RS-X, a Suede Classic, as well as an eight-piece apparel set.

This Cheetos x Puma Scoot Zeros collab will be released on Feb. 16 at Puma.com and at select Puma stockists. The entire collection will retail for $45 to $115.